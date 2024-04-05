The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $156.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.09 and its 200 day moving average is $139.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,008,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,730,782,000 after buying an additional 158,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,361,000 after buying an additional 1,978,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

