The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.18 and last traded at $23.25. Approximately 7,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 91,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $734.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

