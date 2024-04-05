The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 315.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $86.58. The company had a trading volume of 834,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,377. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.