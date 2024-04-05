Threshold (T) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $458.84 million and approximately $37.92 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014246 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00021041 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001574 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,583.25 or 1.00210598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00011351 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.09 or 0.00126168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,647,764,144.420092 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04380738 USD and is up 3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $51,685,454.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

