Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 4.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 17,833,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 27,662,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Tilray alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLRY

Tilray Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tilray news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irwin D. Simon acquired 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,149.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 231,381 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,362,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 620,700 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.