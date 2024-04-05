Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $2.68

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.68, but opened at $2.61. Tilray shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 12,763,731 shares traded.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Tilray Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Irwin D. Simon purchased 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,822,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 96,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

