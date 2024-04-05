Tim Hwang Sells 31,431 Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 31,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $37,402.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,305.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 1st, Tim Hwang sold 29,284 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $53,296.88.

On Thursday, February 1st, Tim Hwang sold 30,131 shares of FiscalNote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total transaction of $41,882.09.

NYSE NOTE opened at $1.29 on Friday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $168.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

FiscalNote ( NYSE:NOTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 121.46% and a negative net margin of 101.78%. The business had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOTE. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FiscalNote by 379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,505,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 252.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 784,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 112.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 707,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 303.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 389,421 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

