Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 8.7%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Free Report) was down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Approximately 221,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 482,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).

Tlou Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 5.21.

About Tlou Energy

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It is also involved in development of gas-fired power, solar power, and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

