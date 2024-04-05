tomiNet Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.37 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $74.58 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About tomiNet

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 138,786,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,418,759 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com.

tomiNet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 138,786,748.8304138 with 115,418,759.77431668 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 0.65762001 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $8,178,460.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

