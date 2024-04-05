Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Shares Up 3.4%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.90 and last traded at $97.90. Approximately 7,290 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 2,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.72.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

