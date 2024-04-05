Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given New $5.75 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.95 to $5.75 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.39.

NYSE:CURV opened at $4.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.99. Torrid has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Torrid had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CURV. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 62.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

