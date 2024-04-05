Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.06

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 7324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Get Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPYP. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 37,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,000.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.