Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,620 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.40.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BLD opened at $435.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.64 and a 200 day moving average of $336.18. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $184.50 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.