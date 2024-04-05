Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,397 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $179.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $127.47 and a 1 year high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

