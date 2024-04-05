Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 484.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $171.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.