Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,759 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $87.62 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.91.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.