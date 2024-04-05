Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,981 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 281,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $26.95 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

