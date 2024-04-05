Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $757,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

