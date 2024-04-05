Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 0.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

