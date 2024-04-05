Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,268 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.