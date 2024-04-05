Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 10,804 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,843,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 811,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 585.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 110,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.39 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

