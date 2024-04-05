Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 80,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.44 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

