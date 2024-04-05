Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,137 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.66 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

