Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 838 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 97,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $255.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

