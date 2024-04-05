Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $146.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 232.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

