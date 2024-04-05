TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.22.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPIC

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPIC opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $296.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.