Traders Buy High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Stock Down 2.1 %

XRX opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -87.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xerox has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

