Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,615 call options on the company. This is an increase of 105% compared to the typical volume of 1,760 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SELLAS Life Sciences Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 465,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,314. The company has a market cap of $40.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.35. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

