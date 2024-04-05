Traders Purchase Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 1.0 %

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 41.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 688,403 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 416,876 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after buying an additional 232,901 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

