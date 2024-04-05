Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.92.

Shares of TT traded up $5.70 on Friday, reaching $303.21. 489,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.60. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $306.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

