Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading 12.6% Higher

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) traded up 12.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.82. 101,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 235,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGS shares. TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 14.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

