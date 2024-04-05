Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 95,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

NYSE SAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

