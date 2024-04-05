Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRV. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.91. 110,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.53. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,766,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,593,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after buying an additional 626,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

