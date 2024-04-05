Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Trevena Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

