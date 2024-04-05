Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Trevena’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 90.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

