Truist Financial Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $320.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.50.

EXP stock opened at $260.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $135.17 and a 1-year high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.06%.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 271.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,428,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

