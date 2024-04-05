Truist Financial Lowers HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target to $10.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 212,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $301.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 89.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,885,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,382,000 after buying an additional 6,571,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,949,000 after buying an additional 156,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 39.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after buying an additional 206,805 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,396,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 450,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

