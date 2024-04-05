Truist Financial Lowers HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target to $10.00

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.
HighPeak Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ HPK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 212,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.63. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.
HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $301.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.
