Truist Financial Lowers Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $22.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.94. 3,883,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,613,094. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 4.35.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $141,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,477,527 shares in the company, valued at $400,251,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,916,943 shares of company stock worth $516,796,999 in the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.