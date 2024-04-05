Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $25.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.