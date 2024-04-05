Truist Financial Trims Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Target Price to $33.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNST. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

RNST stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. Renasant has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Renasant by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Renasant by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

