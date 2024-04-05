Tsfg LLC Has $353,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $13.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.