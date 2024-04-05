Tsfg LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

