Tsfg LLC Purchases 7,468 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 1,667.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 345.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 548.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMB stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.