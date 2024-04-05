Tsfg LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $243.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $239.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.76. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

