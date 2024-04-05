Tsfg LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,677,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,617,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,779,000 after acquiring an additional 893,257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

