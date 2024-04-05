Tsfg LLC Sells 137 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.61 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

