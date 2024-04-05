Tsfg LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the period. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

