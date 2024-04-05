TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Trading Up 8.2%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 3,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

TUI Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

