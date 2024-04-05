Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 327 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider William Banyai sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $10,705.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 345,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,327,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $31.98 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $526,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

