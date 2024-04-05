Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $14.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $12.41 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $138,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $29,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $138,785.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,417 shares of company stock worth $763,755. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 108,279 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

