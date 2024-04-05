U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 25.04%.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

